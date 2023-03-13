One Woman Killed, Another Seriously Injured After Hit-and-Run Crash in Pico Rivera

One woman is dead and another is seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Pico Rivera near a sports arena Sunday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday police responded to calls and when they arrived they found one women dead and another suffering from serious injuries.

One woman was rushed to a hospital where her condition remains unknown. The second woman died at the scene.

Authorities say three women were walking southbound on the curb of Rooks Road near Rose Hills Road when two of them were struck by a vehicle. The driver then fled the scene.

The incident took place near a sports arena that was having an event that was scheduled to end around 11 p.m. Police say it is unclear if the women or the driver were coming from the event.

An immediate description of the driver and their vehicle is unknown.

Anyone who might have any information is encouraged to call the LA County Sheriff's Department Pico Rivera Station.