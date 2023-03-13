Pico Rivera

One Woman Killed, Another Seriously Injured After Hit-and-Run Crash in Pico Rivera

One woman is dead and another was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Pico Rivera.

By Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

One woman is dead and another is seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Pico Rivera near a sports arena Sunday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday police responded to calls and when they arrived they found one women dead and another suffering from serious injuries.

One woman was rushed to a hospital where her condition remains unknown. The second woman died at the scene.

Authorities say three women were walking southbound on the curb of Rooks Road near Rose Hills Road when two of them were struck by a vehicle. The driver then fled the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The incident took place near a sports arena that was having an event that was scheduled to end around 11 p.m. Police say it is unclear if the women or the driver were coming from the event.

An immediate description of the driver and their vehicle is unknown.

Anyone who might have any information is encouraged to call the LA County Sheriff's Department Pico Rivera Station.

This article tagged under:

Pico Riverahit and run
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us