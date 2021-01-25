One Year Later: How the World Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was a beloved figure worldwide, known for his determination, drive and will to win. He was a champion and an inspiration to millions across the globe.

After his death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, people from around the sports world and others around the globe paid tributes to one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen.

With Tuesday marking one year since Bryant's death, here's a look back at some of the touching tributes.