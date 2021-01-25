One Year Later: How the World Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant

By Shahan Ahmed

Kobe Bryant was a beloved figure worldwide, known for his determination, drive and will to win. He was a champion and an inspiration to millions across the globe.

After his death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, people from around the sports world and others around the globe paid tributes to one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen.

With Tuesday marking one year since Bryant's death, here's a look back at some of the touching tributes.

24 photos
1/24
Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks wears a number 8 jersey to honor the passing of Kobe Bryant during a game against the Washington Wizards on January 26, 2020 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
2/24
Madison Square Garden pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on January 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)
3/24
NYC and the NBA pay tribute to Kobe Bryant after the Los Angeles Lakers great died in a helicopter crash at age 41 at Times Square and madison Square on January 27, 2020 in New York, United States. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
4/24
Novak Djokovic of Serbia tears up as he talks about Kobe Bryant after winning his Men’s Singles Quarterfinals match against Milos Raonic of Canada on day nine of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)
5/24
One minute’s silence for Kobe Bryant during the Basketball Bundesliga match between Alba Berlin and HAKRO Merlins Crailsheim at Mercedes-Benz Arena on January 27, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Florian Pohl/City-Press via Getty Images)
6/24
A person wearing a face mask takes a selfie of a makeshift sign reading “Kobe & Gigi Bryant Park” at the Bryant Park subway station on January 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
7/24
A makeshift sign reading “Kobe Bryant Park” is seen at the 5th Avenue/Bryant Park Station on January 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
8/24
A memorial for Kobe Bryant was made on January 27, 2020 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
9/24
A memorial is set up for Kobe Bryant on January 27, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
10/24
A general view of Hard Rock Stadium lit up in purple and gold in memory of NBA star Kobe Bryant prior to Super Bowl LIV on January 27, 2020 in Miami, United States. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
11/24
A jersey to honor Gianna Bryant sits on the UConn bench before the USA Women’s National Team Winter Tour 2020 game between the United States and the UConn Huskies at The XL Center on January 27, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut. Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
12/24
The Detroit Pistons honor Kobe Bryant wearing number “8” and “24” on their jerseys prior to a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons on January 27, 2020 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
13/24
The Miami Heat honor Kobe Bryant prior to a game between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic on January 27, 2020 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Oscar Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
14/24
AC Milan fans hold a banner in honor of Kobe e Gianna Bryant during the Coppa Italia Quarter Final match between AC Milan and Torino at San Siro on January 28, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
15/24
Escalators at TD Garden are lit up with Lakers purple to memorialize former NBA star Kobe Bryant on January 27, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed on January 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
16/24
Nick Kyrgios of Australia warms up wearing a number 8 Kobe Bryant Jersey ahead of his Men’s Singles fourth round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain on day eight of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
17/24
Kobe Bryant is remembered on the scoreboard during a moment of silence before the game between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena on January 26, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
18/24
Robert Covington #33 of the Minnesota Timberwolves wears a #8 jersey for player introductions to honor Kobe Bryant before the game against the Sacramento Kings on January 27, 2020 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
19/24
The Nashville Predators hold a moment of silence for NBA star Kobe Bryant and the 8 others who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash yesterday prior to an NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bridgestone Arena on January 27, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)
20/24
The Empire State Building is illuminated in gold and purple lights to honor the late Lakers legend for paying tribute to Kobe Bryant in New York, United States on January 28, 2020. Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday in a helicopter accident along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
21/24
A jersey to honor Gianna Bryant sits on the UConn bench before the USA Women’s National Team Winter Tour 2020 game between the United States and the UConn Huskies at The XL Center on January 27, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut. Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
22/24
Cornerback Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears, Linebacker Za’Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers and Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the NFC Team pay tribute the late NBA great Kobe Bryant with a fadeaway jumper after a big play in the second quarter during the NFL Pro Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. The AFC defeated the NFC 38 to 33. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
23/24
A tribute to Kobe Bryant is seen on the outside walls of the United Center before a game between the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs on January 27, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
24/24
Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-German celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team looking up in honor to the NBA legend’s death Kobe Bryant during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC (LOSC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on January 26, 2020 in Lille, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

