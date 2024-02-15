Ontario teen accused of plotting school shooting pleads not guilty

An Ontario teenager, who was arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting, was ordered to remain in jail without bail Thursday.

Sebastian Villasenor made his first court appearance the San Bernadino Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga for his felony arraignment.

The 18-year-old entered a not guilty plea to the attempted murder and attempted criminal threats charges.

“The defendant in this case poses a great danger to the community the crimes alleged in the complaint involve great sophistication and planning of a mass shooting at a school,” an official from the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office said during the arraignment.

Villasenor, a student at Ontario Christian High School, was arrested last Saturday after school administrators, who were alerted by Villasenor’s classmate, contacted police. The teen showed “signs of being fixated on school shootings and [having] access to weapons,” according to investigators.

Villansenor was scheduled for bail hearing on Feb. 20. His preliminary hearing was set to take place on Feb. 27.