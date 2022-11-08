Three Rescued, Three Unaccounted for in Ontario Wash

Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash in Ontario Tuesday and continued to search for three others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California.

Authorities received a report just before 10 a.m. of six people in the water in the 1200 block of East 4th Street. They were washed downstream by the current, witnesses told firefighters.

At least one rescue team in a raft was in the water.

Details about why the six individuals were in the flood control channel were not immediately available. Southern California received significant rain overnight and into Tuesday morning.

