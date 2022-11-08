Ontario

Three Rescued, Three Unaccounted for in Ontario Wash

Overnight rain left flood control channels bloated with water Tuesday in Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Search-and-rescue team members at a wash in Ontario Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022.
Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash in Ontario Tuesday and continued to search for three others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California.

Authorities received a report just before 10 a.m. of six people in the water in the 1200 block of East 4th Street. They were washed downstream by the current, witnesses told firefighters.

At least one rescue team in a raft was in the water.

Details about why the six individuals were in the flood control channel were not immediately available. Southern California received significant rain overnight and into Tuesday morning.

