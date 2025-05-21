A multi-agency operation resulted in the arrest of 265 alleged child predators, who are accused of using social media and online platforms to lure young victims, authorities announced Wednesday.

Dubbed Operation Spring Cleaning, the initiative was carried out by law enforcement agencies from five Southern California counties, including LA, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura, between April 6 and 19, leading to the rescue of 27 children, the Los Angeles Police Department announced during a news conference.

“The goal was to identify and arrest predators who were using the internet to sexually exploit children and to rescue young victims from abuse,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said, adding the arrested suspects face various charges ranging from possession, distribution and production of child sexual abuse material to human trafficking.

“I would actually call this Operation Sick and Depraved Cleaning because that's exactly what the people who are engaged in these internet crimes against children are doing,” LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. “Every one of these children that are in these videos or these images are someone's son or daughter, or cousin, or sibling.”

Some of the alleged online predators were part of an international child exploitation enterprise known as 764, which is known to federal investigators to have forced children to create sexually explicit videos and engage in self-harm, such as cutting themselves or forcing them to vomit.

“Members of 764 often exploit their victims, threatening to release explicit videos if the victims stop complying with their demands. This is an extremely alarming and serious trend that we're seeing online,” said United States Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Assayli.

Also in Burbank, detectives were able to catch up with a man who goes by the nickname Mr. Joints to allegedly offer alcohol and marihuana to underage girls as young as 12 years old on social media platforms in exchange for sex. The man, later identified as 36-year-old Saul Alfaro, was taken into custody by federal officials.

“This case involved over 25 search warrants and uncovered communications with nine victims across Burbank, Glendale, and surrounding communities in Los Angeles County,” Burbank Police Chief Rafael Quintero said. “It's a clear reminder that these predators are out there, but so are we.”

More than 108 law enforcement partners participated in the latest operation, officials said.

After the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force program was developed by the Department of Justice, the Los Angeles region has its own task forced led by the LAPD.