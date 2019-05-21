Women Caught on Camera in Vintage Guitar Heist

Security video catches a woman taking two guitars off a wall and running through the front door of the Orange County shop. Now the owner of Imperial Vintage Guitars and police are asking the public to help identify the woman May 21, 2019. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Two women were caught on camera ripping off a vintage guitar shop in Southern California, making off with two guitars that are worth about $10,000 each.

The owner of Imperial Vintage Guitars was pleading for the public's help on the store's Instagram story after two women were accused of stealing the guitars: a 1968 Gibson Johnny Smith, and a 1955 Gretsch Firebird.

Police and Imperial Vintage Guitars were on the hunt for the women behind a heist after the pair made off with two classic guitars May 18, 2019.

Photo credit: Imperial Vintage Guitars

Orange police said they received a 911 call minutes after the heist went down. Two women came into the 864 N. Main Street store around 6:30 p.m. May 18.

While one of the women distracted an employee, the other grabbed the guitars off the wall. At first, the woman casually eyes the guitar. Then she begins to run, and escapes out the front door. An employee chases after her, to no avail.

Each guitar is estimated to be worth $10,000 a piece, the shop's owner said. Employees have surveillance footage from days before, and they recognize one of the women who came in asking about the guitars that were stolen.

If anyone recognizes the women in the video, please call the Orange Police Department at 1-855-847-6227.