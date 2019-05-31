Driver Wanted in Connection With Domestic Violence Incident Leads Orange County Chase - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Orange County Chase
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Driver Wanted in Connection With Domestic Violence Incident Leads Orange County Chase

The California Highway Patrol was assisting in the chase as the driver hit 106 mph.

By Heather Navarro

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video From NBCLA.com

    A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident led a chase in the Orange County area Friday afternoon.

    The driver, behind the wheel of a red Dodge Dart, led the pursuit that began in the Riverside area, heading westbound on the 91 Freeway toward Orange County.

    By 12:20 p.m., the chase crossed the Orange County line, with the driver tossing items out the window. 

    Riverside police said officers were surveying the man Thursday night amid a domestic violence investigation. Officers spotted him Friday around noon, and tried to pull him over at Van Buren Boulevard and Arlington Avenue. He refused to pull over, and officers began chasing the driver. 

    WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

    [LA] WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

    Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

    (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

    The California Highway Patrol was assisting in the chase as the driver hit 106 mph. 

    By 12:30 p.m., the driver was heading northbound on the 5 Freeway, passing through the Anaheim area. 

    Refresh this page for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices