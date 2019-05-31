A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident led a chase in the Orange County area Friday afternoon.

The driver, behind the wheel of a red Dodge Dart, led the pursuit that began in the Riverside area, heading westbound on the 91 Freeway toward Orange County.

By 12:20 p.m., the chase crossed the Orange County line, with the driver tossing items out the window.

Riverside police said officers were surveying the man Thursday night amid a domestic violence investigation. Officers spotted him Friday around noon, and tried to pull him over at Van Buren Boulevard and Arlington Avenue. He refused to pull over, and officers began chasing the driver.

The California Highway Patrol was assisting in the chase as the driver hit 106 mph.

By 12:30 p.m., the driver was heading northbound on the 5 Freeway, passing through the Anaheim area.

