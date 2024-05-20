Anaheim

Robbers target Orange County convenience stores in overnight heists

Some of the overnight crimes appear to be connected, Anaheim Police say.

By Annette Arreola and Jonathan Lloyd

A string of robberies at convenience stores in Orange County are likely connected, authorities said early Monday.

The crimes were reported in Orange, Anaheim and Fullerton. In each case, several robbers entered the stores, stole cash and left the scene in a dark-colored SUV, Anaheim Police said.

The robberies began with a heist at about 10 p.m. Sunday at a 7-Eleven on East Street in Anaheim. A robbery was reported about 20 minutes later at a Shell gas station convenience store on La Palme Avenue in Anaheim.

Another heist was reported at about 1 a.m. Monday at a Circle K on Riverdale Avenue in Anaheim a few minutes before a robbery on Glassell Street in Orange.

An overnight robbery also was reported at a 7-Eleven on Orangethorpe Avenue in Fullerton, where three to four robbers grabbed a cash box and ran out of the store.

In the southern Los Angeles County community of Bellflower, security camera video captured at least four robbers steal cash from a 7-Eleven on Artesia Boulevard. At least two of the robbers could be seen jumping onto and over the clerk's counter.

It was not immediately clear whether the crime in Bellflower was connected to the Orange County robberies.

This article tagged under:

AnaheimOrange CountyCrime and Courts
