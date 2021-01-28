Orange County

Orange County Announces COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program

The county is using $65.5 million from the federal government to help some needy renters hang on to their apartments and cover some bills.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A new program to help some Orange County residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to pay rent and some utility bills was announced Thursday by the Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do.

The county is using $65.5 million from the federal government to help some needy renters hang on to their apartments and cover some bills.

“Orange County renters have had to bear an incredible burden throughout this pandemic,” Do said. “Our rental assistance will help keep our most vulnerable community members from losing their home and a sense of security in the midst of this ongoing crisis.”

Orange County Jan 28

Orange County COVID Death Toll Continues to Climb, Even as Metrics Improving

Orange County Jan 26

State Lifts Stay-At-Home Orders, But Restrictions Remain in Orange County

Renters in cities with more than 200,000 population such as Anaheim, Santa Ana and Irvine also received money from the federal government to help with rent payments.

The county's program is open to residents who can show they're at risk of homelessness without assistance and have a combined income at or below 80% of area median income. 

The program does not cover homeowners past due on mortgage payments.

Starting Monday, residents wanting to apply for the assistance can go to http://era.211oc.org for more information.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange CountycoronavirusCOVID-19Rent Relief
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us