Orange County Announces COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program

A new program to help some Orange County residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to pay rent and some utility bills was announced Thursday by the Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do.

The county is using $65.5 million from the federal government to help some needy renters hang on to their apartments and cover some bills.

“Orange County renters have had to bear an incredible burden throughout this pandemic,” Do said. “Our rental assistance will help keep our most vulnerable community members from losing their home and a sense of security in the midst of this ongoing crisis.”

Renters in cities with more than 200,000 population such as Anaheim, Santa Ana and Irvine also received money from the federal government to help with rent payments.

The county's program is open to residents who can show they're at risk of homelessness without assistance and have a combined income at or below 80% of area median income.

The program does not cover homeowners past due on mortgage payments.

Starting Monday, residents wanting to apply for the assistance can go to http://era.211oc.org for more information.