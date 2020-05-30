Orange County Officials Monitoring Anti-Police Demonstrators After Violence in LA

Orange County law enforcement officials were closely monitoring demonstrations against police brutality Saturday in the wake of violence that broke out Friday in Los Angeles and elsewhere, as protesters reacted to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

Orange County Sheriff's Department officials told City News Service on Saturday that they have heard of "a few (demonstrations) possibly happening -- one, this evening in Santa Ana and tomorrow afternoon in San Clemente. We're still working to get confirmation on this."

"They will be handled by each, local jurisdiction," sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Braun told CNS. "The Sheriff's Department will be available for mutual aid."

"The tragic and deeply concerning incident that occurred in Minneapolis has understandably resulted in many strong feelings," Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin tweeted Saturday. "We know that there are continued protests and demonstrations planned."

"We support everyone's right to free speech and peaceful protest. However, we will not tolerate any injury to any person or any damage to property," Valentin said. "Our community is grateful to finally be heading back to work after months of shelter at home orders. Some of our much needed businesses are beginning to reopen. We must continue to keep our community and officers safe. Stay home, and mobilize your voice through peaceful, constructive actions."