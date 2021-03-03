Orange County App Aims to Tackle Kids' Mental Health While Learning From Home

Nearly a year of distance learning has left some children anxious and fearful about their future. Now there’s an app designed to help the K-12 crowd navigate their feelings and get help.

"I was feeling kind of sad and happy like in the middle," Jana Belal, a fourth grade student, said.

Jana admits learning from home has made her feel indifferent.

Phoenix House would normally reach out to students on campuses throughout Orange County. This is how they are reaching out now— through an app called And You.

"This is an opportunity for them to feel connected to see other students going through same thing and maybe practice some empathy, said Giovanna Sanguenetti, the program director.

There are workbooks geared towards specific age groups, activities that teach resilience, how to handle “big feelings” and even coping skills.

"The breathing exercises when you’re sad or mad -- it calms you down very quickly," Jana said.

Experts say returning to campus however may bring new challenges: another change from what has become normal and at home.

The goal is to take these newly learned life skills into the future .

"Our hope is children understand that challenges are temporary. COVID even though a year it is temporary in the long stretch of things, right?" Sanguenetti said.

The app will be explained at a youth town hall meeting sponsored by Orange County. It was funded through the CARES Act.

At least with the app we can reach people, give more hope that the end is in sight and we are going to get kids back to some semblance of normal. OC Supervisor Don Wagner

To join the Zoom town hall, click here. It will run from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.