Orange County

Orange County Assistant Fire Chief Arrested for Allegedly Impersonating Officer

Timothy Peel allegedly used a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD pickup truck equipped with lights and a siren to conduct traffic stops.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The assistant chief of the La Habra Heights Fire Department was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the Sheriff's Public Corruption Unit found he allegedly unlawfully detained an unknown number of people.

Timothy Peel allegedly used a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD pickup truck equipped with lights and a siren to conduct traffic stops, according to the Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The 34-year-old Peel was arrested at his home in the 15000 block of Danbrook Drive in Whittier and booked into the jail at the Norwalk Sheriff's Station on felony charges including impersonating a peace officer and false imprisonment, Parra said.

Peel was released from jail after posting $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear Monday at the Downey Courthouse. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

I-team 56 mins ago

Another Patient Comes Forward After Plastic Surgery Nightmare

Orange County 2 hours ago

Santa Ana Mother Gets Time Served for Beating of 15-Month-Old Twins

Anyone who may have been detained by Peel was asked to call the sheriff's department at 213-229-1700. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange Countyla habra heights
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us