What's Closed and Open Along the Orange County Coast After Huntington Beach Oil Spill

Beaches, parks and other recreational areas near the spill remain under soft

closure orders Sunday more than a week after an offshore pipeline leak spilled oil into the water off Huntington Beach.

Offshore recovery teams reported Saturday that they have not observed any free-floating oil in the water for three consecutive days.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The soft closures for Huntington Beach, Huntington Beach State Park, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Bolsa Chica State Park and Crystal Cove State Park mean the beaches were open, but the water and waterline were closed. Salt Creek Beach, Strands Beach and Baby Beach in Dana Point were also open with water advisory postings.

City of Huntington Beach

Cleanup assessment teams equipped with protective gear were monitoring, inspecting and cleaning beaches in Orange and San Diego counties, and officials warned members of the public not to handle any tar balls they may encounter on the sand.

According to data provided Saturday afternoon by the Unified Command handling the cleanup effort:

To date, 5,544 total gallons of crude oil have been recovered by vessel.

13.5 barrels of tar balls were recovered Friday.

Approximately 232,500 lbs. of oily debris has been recovered from shorelines.

11,400 feet of containment boom have been strategically deployed.

Officials also said a temporary flight restriction was lifted Friday.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer said Friday an underwater Southern California oil pipeline was likely struck by an anchor several months to a year before a major leak spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude.

The leak was reported on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2 a few miles off the Huntington Beach coast, although some boaters reported smelling something in the water Friday.

Authorities initially estimated that as much as 144,000 gallons of oil may have leaked from the damaged pipeline, but officials said Thursday the actual amount is likely much lower, although there is still no firm number. At a news conference Thursday afternoon, USCG Capt. Rebecca Ore estimated that roughly 588 barrels of oil had spilled, which would equate to about 24,700 gallons.

That's being considered a minimum amount leaked, but officials were unsure of a possible maximum number.