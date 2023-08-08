Orange County board supervisors approve funding to combat fentanyl abuse

The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved funding for a variety of approaches intended to reduce fentanyl abuse.

Orange County Board Chairman Don Wagner moved to allocate $1.7 million from his district's discretionary funds to add a sheriff's deputy who will participate in the department's six-week substance abuse prevention program “Above the Influence,” which teaches fifth- and sixth-graders the dangers of substance abuse, including fentanyl.

The program has one sergeant and two deputies assigned and adding the third deputy will cost the county $265,000, which Wagner said he wants to be funded for the next five years.

The funding will also pay for a new vehicle used by deputies to combat the transportation of illegal goods and drugs as well as other tools used by investigators and a new drug-sniffing dog.

“Education and prevention remain our greatest resources in protecting our children from substance experimentation and substance use disorders,” Sheriff Don Barnes said. “I am grateful for the opportunity this funding from Chairman Wagner provides to expand this important program and effectively reach more students.”