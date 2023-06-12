Orange County boy with autism on mission to spread joy and toys to hospitalized kids

Joshua Conger of Chino knows a thing or two about being in the hospital.

The 12-year-old has been in and out of the hospital since he was just 6 weeks old. He also knows too well that having nothing to do or no friends to play with is as painful as the medical conditions.

“When I was in the hospital, I was sick all the time. I didn’t feel good,” recalls Joshua, who also has autism. “The nurses liked to bring me a toy so I would feel better. One time they didn’t have a toy, and I felt sad. So, I wanted to give other kids toys, so they don’t have to feel sad.”

Michelle Scalise, Joshua’s mom, has witnessed the power of toys when Joshua was hospitalized at Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

“Nurses would come in and bring him a coloring book or hot wheel toy. And it’d take his mind off the surgery or long stay at the hospital. It would brighten his day.”

That sparked an idea for Joshua to spread joy and toys to other sick kids in the hospital. During the pandemic, Joshua – with help from his mom and extended family – launched a toy drive to deliver toys to young patients at Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

“Long hospital stays are taxing on the child and the parents,” explains Joshua’s mom while wiping away her tears. “Watching your child in pain and not knowing how you can help him. And then having him want to be able to give back to other kids – it’s inspiring.”

Thousands of toys have been dropped off at the hospital all the while Joshua was battling his illnesses himself.

“Last year was his sickest year. [He was hospitalized] 8 times in six months,” Scalise recalls. “Every time he was in the hospital, he kept asking me, ‘How many toys do we have? How many toys do we have?’ As sick as he is, he’s worried about others.”

Last December, Joshua donated around 1,800 toys at the Orange County hospital. His family is in the process of creating a non-profit for his effort. Until the foundation is set up, Joshua is accepting donations through Venmo and PayPal.

In the past years, Joshua would raise funds through his family and friends’ help. Then he would personally go shopping and pick out different types of toys that would interest different groups of hospitalized kids.

“He’s a pretty good clearance shopper,” Scalise said while chuckling. “He’ll buy a lot of toys from clearance so he can get more for his money.”

Joshua says even though he didn’t get to play with the toys he bought, he's “happy” that other kids in the hospital made good use out of them.

In addition to seeking donations, the 12-year-old is trying to raise funds by selling handmade bead bracelets. He plans to sell them on his Facebook page ahead of this year’s toy drive.

A representative from Children's Hospital of Orange County tells NBCLA that the hospital community is grateful for Joshua's generous donation, adding that the toys he donated made patients feel special.

