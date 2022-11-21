Orange County Dance Instructor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen

A 39-year-old music and dance instructor is scheduled to be arraigned next month on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Orange, authorities said Monday.

Sonny Angel Cabugao Boloico of Aliso Viejo was charged Nov. 2 with sexual penetration of a child over 14 years old by foreign object and by force, sexual penetration of an unconscious victim, lewd acts on a child 14 or 15 years old and using an underage person for obscene matter, according to court records.

Boloico worked in after-school programs around the county since 2012, including in schools and churches in Laguna Niguel, Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Tustin and Orange, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Boloico was arrested on Halloween in Orange.

He is accused of surreptitiously video recording the alleged victim while she was nude, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information about the defendant was asked to call city of Orange police Detective Augie Rocha at 714-744-7579.

Authorities are also seeking other potential victims.

Boloico was scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 16 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

The defendant's attorney, Nghi Thanh Lam, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He was being held on $500,000 bail. He faces 11 years and four months if convicted on all charges.

“Parents should have the peace of mind that the teachers and clergy they have around their children are there to teach them not to prey on them,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “It is unconscionable that this individual used a position of trust to groom his young victim and exploit her vulnerability in such a sick and twisted way.”