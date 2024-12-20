Immigration

Victims testify at Orange County fake immigration agents court hearing

Two Romanian nationals accused posing as immigration agents and using threats of deportation to intimidate their victims into paying them.

By Hetty Chang and Jonathan Lloyd

Laurentiu Baceanu and Alexandru Vasile appear in court Dec. 19, 2024.

Two Romanian nationals accused of posing as immigration agents to rob people in Southern California were in Orange County Superior Court Thursday when some of the individuals they're accused of targeted delivered emotional testimony.

Laurentiu Baceanu and Alexandru Vasile are accused of posing as federal immigration agents by using threats of deportation to intimidate their victims into paying them. They were arrested in June in Fullerton and appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial proceeding.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Orange County Jun 26

Romanian nationals posed as ICE agents to rob Hispanic victims: OC DA

politics 2 hours ago

Southern California political operative arrested for allegedly acting as a foreign agent for China

Seven people testified in court Thursday that they were deeply traumatized by their encounters with the two men, who are accused in a statewide robbery spree that started in June. They are accused of flashing fake badges and threatening to deport people who did not pay them money.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In at least one case, they are accused of attempted kidnapping.

They targeted 19 people in Orange County, specifically the Latino community, prosecutors said. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of hate crimes for targeting Latino victims.

"We're afraid of them punishing us with the law because it’s not fair what they are doing," one of the victims said through an interpreter in court. "One is afraid, one does not feel safe walking around with those people."

The DA’s office said a report from Anaheim police said that one of the men said he “targeted Hispanic males because they have cash, they are not smart, they do not fight and they are scared due to their immigration status and would not call the police.”

One woman, a street vendor who sells flowers, told NBCLA her money was taken in one of the robberies.

The victims were in court as part of prosecution effort to convince a judge to change his mind on a settlement of five years in prison offered to each man. They could face a maximum of five years in prison for the robberies and life in prison for the attempted kidnapping.

The hearing was continued to Jan. 21.

In addition to Orange County, the men are suspected of carrying out similar crimes in Santa Clara County, New York and Washington.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationCrime and Courts
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us