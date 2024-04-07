San Clemente

Orange County fires battle early morning fire at San Clemente home

One person was detained in connection with the fire.

By Helen Jeong

Orange County Fire Authority

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a stubborn fire that broke out inside a home in San Clemente early Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 5:30 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority, in the 2300 block of Calle La Serna.

It took firefighters 49 minutes to get the flames under control.

No injuries were reported, one person was detained by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

