Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a stubborn fire that broke out inside a home in San Clemente early Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 5:30 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority, in the 2300 block of Calle La Serna.

San Clemente - dispatchers in our emergency command center received multiple calls shortly before 5:30 AM for a fire in a home in the 2300 block of Calle La Serna. Engine 60 was the first-arriving unit and found a well-involved fire in a single-family home. E60 established >>> pic.twitter.com/OKWgF1jq5c — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) April 7, 2024

It took firefighters 49 minutes to get the flames under control.

No injuries were reported, one person was detained by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.