Orange County

Deputy Shoots Man Armed With Gun and Knife Inside Orange County Walmart

Deputies responded to the Foothill Ranch Walmart after a report of a group of people trying to return items they had not purchased.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A deputy opened fire Wednesday night inside a Walmart on Towne Centre Drive in Foothill Ranch, leaving one man wounded.

One man was wounded and taken to the hospital. Deputies say he was armed with a knife and a gun.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Images of the weapons were included in a sheriff's department news released issued Thursday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says a deputy shot and wounded a man armed with a knife and gun inside a Foothill Ranch Walmart. Credit: OCSD

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at the Walmart, just before 10 p.m. A group inside the store was believed to be attempting to commit fraud by returning items they had not purchased.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Rams 9 hours ago

NFL's Wild-Card Round TV Ratings Increase 21% Over Last Year

Rams 9 hours ago

Improving Defense Propels LA Rams Onward to Tampa Bay For Showdown With Champs

Deputies approached the individuals and, according to witnesses, one of them took out a weapon. That’s when he was shot by a deputy and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Two people who were with that man took off. A deputy followed them out and was able to take down their license plate number. That car was spotted by deputies in Midway City, approximately 20 miles away from the Walmart. A man and woman matching the descriptions of the suspects were taken into custody.

Per protocol, the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting will be handled by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Deputies in Lake Forest are equipped with body-worn cameras. Footage from the incident will be released in accordance with the law and in consultation with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyWalmart
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us