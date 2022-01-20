Deputy Shoots Man Armed With Gun and Knife Inside Orange County Walmart

A deputy opened fire Wednesday night inside a Walmart on Towne Centre Drive in Foothill Ranch, leaving one man wounded.

One man was wounded and taken to the hospital. Deputies say he was armed with a knife and a gun.

Images of the weapons were included in a sheriff's department news released issued Thursday morning.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at the Walmart, just before 10 p.m. A group inside the store was believed to be attempting to commit fraud by returning items they had not purchased.

Deputies approached the individuals and, according to witnesses, one of them took out a weapon. That’s when he was shot by a deputy and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Two people who were with that man took off. A deputy followed them out and was able to take down their license plate number. That car was spotted by deputies in Midway City, approximately 20 miles away from the Walmart. A man and woman matching the descriptions of the suspects were taken into custody.

Per protocol, the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting will be handled by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Deputies in Lake Forest are equipped with body-worn cameras. Footage from the incident will be released in accordance with the law and in consultation with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.