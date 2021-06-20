Anaheim

After Wife's Tragic DUI Crash Death, OC Man Cherishes ‘Beautiful Moments' With Their Baby Girl

Yessenia Lisette Aguilar, 23, was eight months pregnant when she was hit by a DUI suspect. The doctors couldn't save her, but they managed to save the baby.

By Luis Zaragoza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ten months have passed since James Álvarez's wife, who was eight months pregnant, was killed in a DUI crash.

Yessenia Lisette Aguilar, 23, was killed in the tragedy Aug. 11. Doctors managed to save the baby.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Now, resting in the arms of her father, little Adalyn Ross, only 10 months old, seems happy and content, on a very special day for James Álvarez and his family.

“I feel happy to have my baby girl. And I feel lucky to have these beautiful moments that remind me of my wife," Álvarez, of Orange County, said.

Anaheim Aug 13, 2020

Driver Charged With Murder in Suspected DUI Crash That Killed Pregnant Woman

Anaheim Sep 1, 2020

Hospital Staff Cheers as Baby Girl Whose Mother Was Killed in DUI Crash Goes Home

Orange County May 7

After Tragic Loss of Pregnant Wife, Single Father Now Helping Teach Parenting Skills

"I just hope I'm doing the best job possible," Alvarez said.

Álvarez and his wife were walking on the sidewalk last August in the city of Anaheim when Aguilar was struck and killed. Thanks to an emergency surgery performed by doctors, the baby was saved.

“I am going to dedicate my whole life to care for and raise my daughter, just like her mother gave her life for her,” Álvarez said.

Ten months have passed since that fateful day and the pain of having lost his wife is still fresh, however, for Álvarez, his daughter is a source of motivation and encouragement. He has cared for her since the first day she arrived in this world, and he feels that he is not alone because he says he has his wife's blessing.

"From heaven, she's saying congratulations to me," he said through tears.

Alvarez says that he will continue to assume his role as a loving father, a promise he made to his wife.

This article tagged under:

AnaheimOrange CountyFather's DayFataldui crash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us