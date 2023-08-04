Orange County

Orange County judge arrested in shooting death of wife at Anaheim Hills home

Officers found 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside the home.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Orange County judge was arrested in the shooting death of his wife at their home in Anaheim Hills.

Police responded at about 8 p.m. Thursday to the home of 72-year-old Jeffrey Ferguson, an Orange County Superior Court judge, following a report of a shooting at the residence. Officers found 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside the home, police said.

She died at the scene.

Ferguson was arrested at the location in the 8500 block of East Canyon Vista Drive. He was being held on $1 million bond.

Details about a motive were not immediately available.

Neighbors said the couple had lived at the home for years.

