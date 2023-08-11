Orange County judge charged with murder in shooting death of wife

An Orange County judge was charged with murder in the shooting death of his 65-year-old wife at their Anaheim Hills home, prosecutors announced Friday.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of personal use of a firearm and one felony enhancement of discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and death. Ferguson faces a maximum sentence of 40 years to life if convicted on all counts.

Police responded at about 8 p.m. Aug. 3 to the couple's home following a report of a shooting at the residence. Officers found 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside the home, police said.

She died at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The couple's adult son called 911 to report the shooting.

Ferguson was arrested at the location in the 8500 block of East Canyon Vista Drive. He posted bond and was released from custody the next day.

County prosecutors filed a bail motion asking for arraignment to be scheduled for Tuesday. Prosecutors are seeking non-monetary bail conditions, including that Ferguson be required to surrender his passport.

"Among the People’s concerns is the fact that a .22 rifle legally registered to Ferguson remains unaccounted for despite police recovering 47 other weapons – including rifles, shotguns, and handguns, and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition – from his home during the execution of a search warrant," according to a statement from the Orange County District Attorney's office. "Another rifle, initially missed by police, was subsequently located in the home and turned over to police by defense counsel, but the whereabouts of the .22 rifle remain unknown."

Details about a motive were not immediately available.

Neighbors said the couple had lived at the home for years.

Ferguson has been a judge in Orange County Superior Court since 2015. He began is legal career in 1983 as an Orange County Deputy District Attorney. He was named prosecutor of the year four times by the Orange County Narcotics Officers Association.

Ferguson earned a bachelor's degree from UC Irvine and his law degree from Western State College of Law in Irvine.

It was not immediately clear whether Ferguson has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.