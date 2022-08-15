Orange County

Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead

The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.

By Heather Navarro

Laguna Beach police

A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday.

His wife suffered minor injuries, and was released from the hospital.

The crash was reported at 9:38 p.m. Thursday at S. Coast Highway and Pearl Street.

The two Costa Mesa residents were crossing S. Coast Highway in a marked lit crosswalk when a silver 2009 Volkswagen Jetta struck the pair.

They were taken to a hospital where Isaacs died.

Less than 24 hours after the hit-and-run, Sysillia Morrison Montes De Oca, 18 years old, surrendered at the Laguna Beach Police Department around 6 p.m. Friday.

She was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and felony hit and run. She posted the $100,000 bail and was released to await the next legal steps.

Police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash, and it's not yet clear of drugs or alcohol played a role.

The silver Jetta was found by detectives in a closed garage in Aliso Viejo.

