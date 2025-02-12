Crime and Courts

Orange County law firm offers free legal help to crime victims, especially in Asian American communities

A Chino Hills father’s ordeal highlights the lack of support for crime victims in certain communities, prompting a local law firm to step up with free legal services.

By Hetty Chang and Angelique Brenes

An Orange County law firm is stepping up to assist crime victims, offering free legal services in response to a troubling rise in burglaries—particularly impacting the Asian American community. 

The initiative launched Tuesday morning, and it addresses a growing concern among many victims who feel underserved by law enforcement.

The program began after the law firm observed an alarming trend: Asian American victims struggling to navigate the legal system, often left without the support they need. For one Chino Hills father, who prefers to remain anonymous for safety reasons, his traumatic experience highlighted this problem.

On a recent Thursday evening, the man’s car was burglarized in Hacienda Heights, with a thief making off with a backpack containing his customized laptop, iPad, wallet, $50,000 in cash, and a device storing millions in cryptocurrency. 

“It’s called a crypto cold wallet. It’s a device to store my crypto in there – everything has been stolen,” he said.

Using a “find my device” app, the victim was able to track his stolen iPad to a location just a mile away. However, when he relayed this information to responding sheriff’s deputies, they were, in his words, unhelpful. 

“They told me [that] they can see the location is moving, but they want to take the report first, so basically they’re not sending anyone to chase the backpack,” he explained.

Although the deputies took the police report, the victim found more assistance through an unexpected avenue. Googling “legal services,” he came across the firm that would change the course of his case.

“The Asian American community is underrepresented in legal representation, and many people just don’t know where to turn,” explained William Livingston, the Chief Operating Officer at Premium Legal Partners. “Our goal is to step in where law enforcement can’t always provide the immediate support these victims need.”

Recognizing the communication barriers and limited resources of law enforcement, the law firm offers legal aid, translation assistance, and support in tracking down stolen property. 

“Sometimes these victims, especially those who don’t speak English well, find themselves lost in the system,” Livingston added.

Thanks to the firm’s involvement, the Chino Hills father was able to recover his iPad. The firm is continuing to assist him in tracking down his remaining stolen items.Typically, the firm’s services cost several thousand dollars, but through this initiative, victims receive help at no charge. Those interested in the firm’s services can visit their website for more information.

