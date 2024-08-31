Orange County nonprofit auctions playhouses to build homeless shelters

An Orange County nonprofit returns for its biggest fundraiser auctioning custom playhouses to raise money to build homeless shelters.

"Project Playhouse" auctions the one-of-a-kind playhouses that are built with the craftsmanship of a regular home but on a smaller scale. The miniature homes feature running water and electricity.

The playhouses go for anywhere from $20,000 to as high as $80,000. The proceeds then go to help HomeAid Orange County, which builds the homeless shelters.

The proceeds have helped build more than 70 homeless shelters, according to HomeAid Orange County.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Owners of the playhouses take pride in their tiny homes, with themes and custom paint jobs.

"This is my darling playhouse – and the theme is Christmas Story," said Susan Doan who owns two playhouses. "This is my house. I get such joy coming out here. Keep it up, paint it, 'cause it's mine – I’m really proud to own it."

Doan won her beloved playhouse at auction in 2012, the second of two playhouses she bought from "Project Playhouse."

"I believe in what they do and their money because it touches my heart in what I do," said Doan.

The playhouses will be on display at the Irvine Spectrum on Sept. 7 and more information on the miniature homes can be found here.