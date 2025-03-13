OC firefighters airlift man hanging onto tree after SUV was trapped in rushing creek

A man who was holding onto a tree after his sport utility vehicle was trapped in fast-moving water was airlifted to safety by firefighters Thursday in San Juan Capistrano.

Details about how the SUV ended up in the rain-swollen creek were not immediately available. The SUV was pinned against a tree near Trabuco Creek and Rosenbaum roads in the southern Orange County community.

The creek was full of rushing water after hours of steady rain in Southern California.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"A swift water rescue response, including multiple swift water rescue teams, one of our helicopters, and other upstaffed personnel positioned specifically for this rain event, quickly responded," the Orange County Fire Authority said on X.

Fire crews lowered a team member from a helicopter to airlift the man to safety. He was not seriously injured.

"We strongly encourage everyone to stay clear of all moving water," the fire department said on X. "It does not take a lot of water to move a person or a vehicle down river."

In the Riverside County community of San Jacinto, at least six people were rescued when a mudslide surrounded their cars.

The storm brought hours of rainfall and strong winds to Southern California during the overnight hours. Several feet of snow is expected in the mountains.

In the LA County community of Pico Rivera, a weak tornado knocked down trees and power lines.