Orange County teen charged for deadly stabbing of Santa Ana boy

A teenager was charged with murder after he was accused of stabbing a 14-year-old student at Santa Ana High School this week, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The unnamed teen was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing two other students. The DA’s office said it's prohibited from disclosing the name of juvenile suspects according to Welfare and Institutions Code Sections 827 and 828.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The suspect, who also attended Santa Ana High School, had turned himself in, along with his brother, to the Santa Ana Police Department after the deadly stabbing Wednesday, authorities said.

The deceased student was identified Thursday by the coroner's office as Armando Morales of Santa Ana.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Two other students were also injured in the stabbing, which police said happened during a fight in front of their school. They were expected to survive, the district attorney’s office said.

A makeshift memorial was set up in front of the school to remember Morales.

"I think I'm still processing it because I don't really want to say that he passed away," said Aaron Chavez, best friend of the student who died. "He was a really fun, caring, and funny kid. He never got into trouble. He was kind of like the class clown."

The school district released a statement Wednesday evening: "#SAUSD is heartbroken to confirm that one of the students injured in an incident outside Santa Ana HS this afternoon has tragically passed away. Two additional students were also injured and remain hospitalized. Our thoughts are with the family of the students impacted."