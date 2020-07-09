Orange County

Orange County Transportation Authority Gets $160M From Federal Coronavirus Relief Bill

By City News Service

OCTA
Orange County Transportation Authority

The Orange County Transportation Authority announced Thursday it has received a $160.4 million grant from the federal government to help the agency as it struggles with a downturn in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is from the coronavirus relief bill and it will help the agency continue to provide transportation despite a dramatic loss of fares as commuters complied with stay-at-home orders to stem the tide of the coronavirus.

"This essential funding highlights the critical role transit has and will continue to play in providing support for essential travel during the pandemic, and in the future as part of a balanced and sustainable transportation system within the county,'' said OCTA Chairman Steve Jones.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Santa Ana 3 hours ago

Santa Ana Community Rallies Behind 94-Year-Old Tamale Vendor

school reopenings 3 hours ago

School Districts Struggle to Make Decisions About Fall Learning

The agency reduced bus service by about 40% in March as more commuters were telecommuting.

Ridership increased as business reopened in June, so the agency added more bus service.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyPublic transportation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us