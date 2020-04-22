Photos: True Love Perseveres in a Honda Center Parking Lot, Where Couples Are Saying ‘I Do’

Marriage licenses and civil ceremonies were postponed due to the pandemic, but true love will always find a way.

In Orange County, services are now being offered to couples whose appointments were postponed due to the outbreak and stay-home orders in Southern California. They're conducted at booths set up in the parking lot at the Honda Center in Anaheim, where couples exchange kisses through protective masks.

Sixty marriages can be conducted daily. One witness may be present for couples having a ceremony performed.

At any other time, these photos might be surreal sights. Now, it's just life in Southern California.