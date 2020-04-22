Photos: True Love Perseveres in a Honda Center Parking Lot, Where Couples Are Saying ‘I Do’

Marriage licenses and civil ceremonies were postponed due to the pandemic, but true love will always find a way.
In Orange County,
services are now being offered to couples whose appointments were postponed due to the outbreak and stay-home orders in Southern California. They're conducted at booths set up in the parking lot at the Honda Center in Anaheim, where couples exchange kisses through protective masks.
Sixty marriages can be conducted daily. One witness may be present for couples having a ceremony performed.
At any other time, these photos might be surreal sights. Now, it's just life in Southern California.
Joana and Andrew (last names not given) wear masks during their wedding ceremony officiated by a clerk recorder at the Honda Center parking lot on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California. – The County of Orange Clerk Recorder employees implemented a variety of social distancing techniques to safely issue licenses and marry couples during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
Michael Davis (L) puts the ring on his bride Natasha during their wedding ceremony officiated by a clerk recorder at the Honda Center parking lot on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
Philip Hernandez (L) and Marcela Peru pose for a picture inside their car at the Honda Center parking lot after they were married by a county clerk on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim , California. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
Philip Hernandez (L) puts the ring on his bride Marcela Peru, as Clerk Recorder Erika Patronas (C) looks on, during their wedding ceremony on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
Chad Robbins and Tracey Robbins (R) kiss wearing face masks and holding their dog Huggy after their wedding ceremony officiated by a clerk recorder at the Honda Center parking lot on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
Chad Robbins and Tracey Robbins (R) kiss wearing face masks after their wedding ceremony officiated by a clerk recorder at the Honda Center parking lot on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
Kev McCaryan (R) and his fiancee Tiffany are married by a clerk recorder at the Honda Center parking lot on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
Clerk Recorder Erika Patronas (L) officiates the wedding ceremony of Natasha (C) and Michael Davis at the Honda Center parking lot on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)