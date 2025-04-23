A dream that came true in 2018 for beloved Orange County humanitarian and restaurant owner Bruno Serato continues to inspire him daily years later.

Serato, long-time owner of the White House Restaurant in Anaheim, met Pope Francis about seven years ago in Vatican City. He wears a cross blessed by the Pope around his neck, always close to his heart.

"That is a gift that I wear all the time," Serato said.

It was an unforgettable meeting between the big-hearted Southern Californian -- Serato feeds children in Orange County through his Caterina's Club charity -- and a religious leader from Buenos Aires who embraced causes that helped the world's poor and most vulnerable.

"I had the privilege to meet him because of what I do," Serato said.

Serato was invited to meet Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square, the large plaza directly in front of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. He gifted his book, "The Power of Pasta," to the Pope.

In return, Serato said he received words and smile he will always cherish.

"Knowing Pope Francis, the poor is a priority for him to help them," Serato said. "It was overwhelming. He touched my shoulder and he said, 'Bravo, bravo. Do you what you do, my child.' And he looked at me and smiled."

Serato is no stranger to celebrity, but he said meeting Pope Francis was something surreal and entirely different.

"Remember, Pope Francis represents Saint Peter, the first apostle of Jesus. That means a 2,000-years-old tradition," Serato said. "It's indescribable when you meet him… because I saw the Pope before, but I met him one-on-one. Talked to him, also, and received a gift from him. It was just amazing."

He shared several photos of the meeting with Pope Francis on his Instagram page.

The White House was damaged in a fire in February 2017, a devastating experience that Serato said tested his faith. Another cross that was blessed and sent to him by Pope Francis was lost in the fire, but Serato said firefighters found a rosary in the rubble.

"I said, 'OK, that is the sign from Pope Francis, from God or something," Serato said.

Serato, one of seven children, was born in France of Italian parents who later returned to Italy. He served a year in the Italian Air Force before immigrating to the United States in 1980 and has been knighted by the Italian government.

His Anaheim restaurant reopened in May 2018.

The Vatican says Pope Francis’ body will be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica Wednesday morning to allow worshippers to pay their respects ahead of his funeral Saturday.