Orange Police Release Sketch of Man Who Tried to Sexually Assault 3 Women

Police in Orange released a composite sketch Tuesday of a man who attempted to sexually assault three women.

The first attack happened at about 4:10 p.m. July 25 on the Santiago Creek trail near Tustin Street and La Veta Avenue, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.

The man grabbed the woman and was pushing her into an alcove before she broke free and he fled on his bicycle, McMullin said.

The second incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when a woman was walking in the same area in the Santiago Creek bed near Spring Street. The man unzipped his pants and grabbed her arm, McMullin said. The woman managed to get free and shouted for help, prompting the attacker to flee, get on his bike and pedal away, McMullin said.

About 15 minutes later, the suspect grabbed a woman's buttocks nearby at the dead-end of Walnut Avenue, but when she hollered for help he fled, McMullin said.



The suspect, who is in his 40s, speaks English and Spanish. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-744-7521. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.

