Crime and Courts

Woman shot and killed while driving SUV in Orange neighborhood

A passenger in the SUV was not injured.

Investigators at the scene of a deadly shooting May 6, 2025 in Orange.
NBCLA

A woman in her 20s was shot and killed as she was driving Tuesday morning in a neighborhood in Orange.

The woman was in a Honda SUV on Highland Street near Del Mar Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. when multiple rounds were fired into her vehicle.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

She died at the scene. A passenger in the SUV was not injured.

Authorities did not provide details about the victim's identity. The women are from Orange County, but do not have a residence in Orange, police said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We don’t have any information that they are from this neighborhood, and it's still under investigation what they were doing driving through here at 12:30 last night," said Lt. Phil McMullin, of the Orange Police Department.

The passenger made one of the 911 calls, police said. Police are interview the woman and searching for security cameras that might have recorded the shooting.

The shooter left the scene on foot. A detailed description of the man was not immediately available.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Air travel 22 mins ago

Good news for procrastinators. Grace period being offered for Real ID

California 1 hour ago

California Attorney General: LA district attorney should stay on Menendez case

Video from the scene showed the SUV with a shattered rear window and bullet holes on at least one side. Several evidence markers were placed near the SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide was urged to call the department at 714-744-7571. Anonymous tips can be made to Orange County CrimeStoppers at 855-847-6227 or by visiting occrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsOrange CountyOrange
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us