Woman shot and killed while driving SUV in Orange neighborhood

A woman in her 20s was shot and killed as she was driving Tuesday morning in a neighborhood in Orange.

The woman was in a Honda SUV on Highland Street near Del Mar Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. when multiple rounds were fired into her vehicle.

She died at the scene. A passenger in the SUV was not injured.

Authorities did not provide details about the victim's identity. The women are from Orange County, but do not have a residence in Orange, police said.

"We don’t have any information that they are from this neighborhood, and it's still under investigation what they were doing driving through here at 12:30 last night," said Lt. Phil McMullin, of the Orange Police Department.

The passenger made one of the 911 calls, police said. Police are interview the woman and searching for security cameras that might have recorded the shooting.

The shooter left the scene on foot. A detailed description of the man was not immediately available.

Video from the scene showed the SUV with a shattered rear window and bullet holes on at least one side. Several evidence markers were placed near the SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide was urged to call the department at 714-744-7571. Anonymous tips can be made to Orange County CrimeStoppers at 855-847-6227 or by visiting occrimestoppers.org.