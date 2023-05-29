Organization Offers Resources to Students to Expose Them to Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry

Leslie Montoya took advantage of free resources offered by an organization in Los Angeles to start a career in entertainment.

“It's a very competitive industry and I started here as a Music Forward student,” says Montoya, a BMG representative.

Montoya took advantage of the orientation hosted by the Music Forward organization. It gave her the opportunity to be part of one of the most important companies in the world of music.

"Thanks to them, I now have the opportunity to work at BMG, which is number four in the world in publishing music," Montoya said.

Music Forward began 30 years ago with the mission of bringing art disciplines to schools and communities through programs that promote cultural diversity.

Since then, there have met with more than 1 million young people, between the ages of 14 and 24, whom this organization has helped in multiple different ways.

“[It helps you to] meet people, learn about the resources that are available, and we're very happy to be helping,” said Karla Torres, a singer-songwriter.

The organization has provided about $42 million through various programs, with the intention of giving a chance to individuals who, at some point, could become music's next stars.

“We have more than $60,000 in scholarships. We work with recruiters from agencies where they can talk to them,” said Oswaldo Navarro, in charge of educational programs.

The Music Forward Foundation will offer a virtual career fair, All Access Fest, for young people between the ages of 16 and 24, with information about careers in the music industry. The fair will take place on August 2.

For more information, use this link.