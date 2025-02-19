Los Angeles

Original Pantry Cafe employees protest possible closure

According to the union representing the workers, the owners of the restaurant threatened to close it on March 2 in response to the union's demands.

By Jonathan Gonzalez and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Protesters gathered outside a century-old diner in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday after its owners announced the possibility of closing next month.

Workers concerned about their livelihoods marched outside the Original Pantry Café in wake of the announcement. They were notified about the potential closure as the UNITE HERE Local 11, the union representing the employees, bargains for a new contract with the restaurant’s management.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“It was shocking,” Maricela Granados, a worker at the Original Pantry Café said. “I didn’t know what to do or what to say.”

The demands sought by the union include job security and continued representation if the restaurant changes owners. The union said in response, the owners said they would close instead.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“I didn't know what to do or what to say, you know? It's like I’ve been here 26 years,” Granados said. “You know, like I told my customers, this is like a second family to me.”

For decades, the Original Pantry Cafe was owned by former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan. Following his death in 2023, the Richard J. Riordan Trust listed the restaurant for sale last August. The trust did not confirm the threat of closing the eatery, but provided the following statement:

“Local 11 has presented two bargaining demands that would make it nearly impossible, in The Pantry's view, to sell the property. The Union has been on notice that the property has been up for sale since August 2024. The Pantry management finds it sad that, instead of having responsible collective bargaining positions, Local 11 is instead bent on disrupting our customers' ability to eat at The Pantry today."

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Animals and Wildlife 34 mins ago

Cat rescued from Eaton Fire reunited with family thanks to Pasadena Humane Society

Animals and Wildlife 53 mins ago

Injured bobcat rescued from Eaton Fire and receiving care at Pasadena Humane Society

The demonstration lasted roughly an hour and the restaurant remained open during the protest.

The owners said they can only protect the workers’ jobs if a new owner keeps the business as a restaurant.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesBusiness
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us