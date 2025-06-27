Ventura County

Medical examiner reveals cause of death for Oscar Omar Hernandez

Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, 43, is charged with murder in the killing of a 13-year-old North Hollywood boy whose body was found off a road in Oxnard.

By Missael Soto

Police said the body found in a ditch in Oxnard matched the description of 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez.

More details about the death of Oscar Omar Hernandez, the 13-year-old North Hollywood boy whose body was found off a road in Oxnard, have been revealed.

Hernandez died due to acute ethanol intoxication, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, 43, who had already been under investigation for two other alleged sexual assaults, was charged with murdering Hernandez.

Hernandez’s body was found in a ditch in Oxnard in April. His family had reported him missing on Sunday, March 30 after he didn't return from a visit with the coach in the Lancaster/Palmdale area and didn't answer calls.

Garcia-Aquino is also facing a separate charge stemming from an alleged sex assault against a 16-year-old boy in Palmdale on Feb. 22, 2024.

"Garcia Aquino befriended a Sylmar family who allowed their juvenile son to stay with him at his residence in Palmdale," Luna said, adding the family soon filed a criminal report with the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.

The case filed in April charged Garcia-Aquino with a single count of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance allegation that the murder happened during the commission of another violent felony, such as a robbery or rape.

Garcia-Aquino faces at least life without the possibility of parole on the murder charge along with six years in prison for the sex assault charge.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who announced his office is seeking the death penalty again , said he would consider seeking the capital punishment for Garcia-Aquino.

