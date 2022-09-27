Ouch: Average Gas Prices Creep Back Up Toward $6 Per Gallon in SoCal

If your wallet has been hurting a little more than usual when you fuel up for your daily commute, you're not imagining it: Gas prices have been increasing for 25 days in a row in Los Angeles County, and are creeping back up toward $6 a gallon on average.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline jumped a whopping 12 cents overnight between Monday and Tuesday in LA County.

That's the biggest jump in one day in the past seven years, since July 14, 2015.

The high prices aren't exclusive to LA, either. According to AAA, California's average gasoline price sat at $5.883 on Tuesday morning -- over $2 higher than the average price nationwide, which was $3.747.

Here's a look at the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in different Southern California counties, as of Tuesday:

LA County: $5.961

Ventura County: $5.896

Orange County: $5.938

San Bernardino County: $5.837

Riverside County: $5.800

And unfortunately, the average price by definition doesn't reflect the highest prices in each region. Some stations were selling gas for over $7 a gallon on Monday.

Still, averages on Tuesday remained lower than the sky-high prices seen over the summer, when they peaked at a record $6.462 on June 14 in LA County.