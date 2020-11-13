Images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego to Visit Southern California Churches

The pilgrim images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and San Juan Diego are visiting various parishes throughout Southern California, which include stops in Los Angeles, Altadena and the San Fernando Valley.

The feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe is one of the most popular events in Mexico among the Catholic community which honors her appearance to an indigenous man by the name of Juan Diego on Dec. 12, 1531. Since then, the religious image and date has become a celebration of faith for millions of people worldwide.

This year, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced it will continue the 89th annual tradition and welcome these images to visit different parishes in Southern California that will then culminate with a virtual procession and mass Dec. 6. This year, the theme for this event will be "Our Lady of Guadalupe: Mother of healing and hope" and will be broadcast through their social networks @lacatholics

The Archdiocese has posted all the information for this event on its website.

Los Angeles area tours

Like previous years, the images of these religious figures will visit various churches in the Los Angeles area with some restrictions due to the pandemic.

They both began their tour at St. Agnes Parish in Los Angeles Nov. 8 and then continued to St. John Eudes in Chatsworth Nov. 10 and 11.

Other churches they will visit include Our Lady of Grace in Encino Nov. 12-13 and St. Charles Borromeo in North Hollywood Nov. 14-16.

The tour also includes churches in Altadena, Encino and Our Lady Queen of Angeles Catholic Church at Placita Olvera Nov. 26.

“The visit of the images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Saint Juan Diego to the different parishes of the Archdiocese continues to be a source of healing and hope for the faithful during these difficult times,” said Father Juan Ochoa, administrator of Christ the King in Los Angeles and president of the Commission of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The faith for Our Lady of Guadalupe arose in Mexico on Dec. 12, 1531, when the legend says that she appeared to the indigenous Juan Diego and asked him to build a church in her name, that today it is the Basilica in Mexico City.

To see the complete list of the parishes where the images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Saint Juan Diego will visit, click here.