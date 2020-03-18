City Parks and Golf Courses to Stay Open for Regular Hours

What to Know Bars, gyms, and entertainment centers were ordered to close down

California had nearly 600 cases Wednesday

Food and beverages at restaurants and cafes at golf courses are now available for takeout only

The Los Angeles City Department of Recreation and Parks announced Wednesday that its outdoor park spaces and golf courses will remain open during regular hours amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, but officials urged people to be cautious.

The golf courses are implementing a "variety of procedures,'' which include promoting social distancing and keeping common areas sanitized.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, @MayorOfLA + @LACityParks have announced that all recreation centers & senior centers are now closed, and all programming discontinued. However, our city parks remain OPEN — we encourage you to enjoy them while practicing social distancing! pic.twitter.com/EnK4M7mbzt — Los Angeles Parks Foundation (@laparksfndtion) March 16, 2020

Barriers are being set up at each location to create a six-foot buffer around the golf starter area in order to minimize close contact between employees and the public.

Food and beverages at restaurants and cafes at golf courses are now available for takeout only, and the department is asking visitors to pay using debit or credit cards.

The city operates the golf courses of Rancho Park, Wilson, Harding, Hansen Dam, Woodley Lakes, Encino and Balboa, as well as the nine-hole executive courses Roosevelt, Penmar and Harbor Park, and the Los Feliz Par 3 course.

All events and permits for gatherings of 50 people or more at Los Angeles Recreation and Parks sites were canceled last week in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Senior citizen centers and aquatics facilities were also closed.