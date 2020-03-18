coronavirus

City Parks and Golf Courses to Stay Open for Regular Hours

The golf courses are implementing a "variety of procedures,'' which include promoting social distancing and keeping common areas sanitized.

By City News Service

butterfly with purple flowers
Instagram via @LAcityParks

What to Know

  • Bars, gyms, and entertainment centers were ordered to close down
  • California had nearly 600 cases Wednesday
  • Food and beverages at restaurants and cafes at golf courses are now available for takeout only

The Los Angeles City Department of Recreation and Parks announced Wednesday that its outdoor park spaces and golf courses will remain open during regular hours amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, but officials urged people to be cautious.

Barriers are being set up at each location to create a six-foot buffer around the golf starter area in order to minimize close contact between employees and the public.

NBC LA reporter Heather Brooker talks to Eric the Trainer and Guerrilla Tacos to see how they are pivoting their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Food and beverages at restaurants and cafes at golf courses are now available for takeout only, and the department is asking visitors to pay using debit or credit cards.

The city operates the golf courses of Rancho Park, Wilson, Harding, Hansen Dam, Woodley Lakes, Encino and Balboa, as well as the nine-hole executive courses Roosevelt, Penmar and Harbor Park, and the Los Feliz Par 3 course.

All events and permits for gatherings of 50 people or more at Los Angeles Recreation and Parks sites were canceled last week in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Senior citizen centers and aquatics facilities were also closed.

