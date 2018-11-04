'Outlander' Season 4 Cast: Will the Frasers Find Happiness in America?

What to Know "Outlander" season 4 premieres Nov. 4th

"Outlander" Season 4 filmed in Scotland

The show has been renewed through season 6

"Outlander" is back on Starz and the Frasers are facing new challenges in the 18th century. This time it's on American soil. Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) arrive at another turning point in history - the cusp of the American Revolution. When we last see them, a storm has swept their ship to the Georgia coast and it seems both metaphorically and physically, the slate has been wiped clean and they will get a fresh start.

But any fan of "Outlander" will tell you, the Frasers won't be so lucky. At least not this season. The TV series is based on a popular book series by author Diana Gabaldon, the first of which came out 27 years ago. Fans have waited a long time to see this story play out, and they know that many dark days are ahead before the Frasers find peace. But we watch it anyway because it has romance, action and time travel and that's a winning combination.

"This is a season where we really see Claire and Jamie form a true partnership. There isn't any of those, will they or won't they, cliffhangers anymore." Balfe tells me.

This season, Jamie and Claire find themselves in the middle of a very dark time in American history.

From Georgia, they make their way to North Carolina and encounter a notorious pirate and smuggler in a fateful meeting that will come back to haunt them. As they start to build their lives together on Fraser's Ridge, they also try to navigate the issues of slavery, strained encounters with Native Americans, and a tenuous loyalty to the British ruling class.

As much as "Outlander" is a story about the passionate love this couple has for one another, it's also about time travel which makes it even more entertaining. During season 2, Claire went back to 20th century through a stonehenge, had Jamie's baby, and raised her with another man as her father. Brianna Fraser (Sophie Skelton) is all grown up now and facing her own challenges with her love interest Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin). But a new discovery has Brianna and Roger thinking about following in her mother's footsteps, and going back in time.

Heughan and Balfe say despite the heavy subject matter in "Outlander" we will see Claire and Jamie have happy moments together.

Balfe says, "There's a lot of things happening around them that are quite difficult and put them in jeopardy. But as a couple, I think they're in a good place."

We are rooting for Claire and Jamie as they carve out their own American dream, but know it's a rough road ahead and will be watching every step of the way. "Outlander" season 4 premieres on Starz November 4th.