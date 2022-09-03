LAPD

Over 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center, Injuring Security Guard

By City News Service

LAPD HQ

More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived. 

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter. 

“After detaining four individuals for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, Pacific officers were able to bring order back to an otherwise peaceful holiday weekend,” the LAPD tweeted. It was unclear what the alleged deadly weapon was. 

Officers were assigned to remain in the area to maintain the peace, according to the LAPD.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

LAPDhoward hughs center
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us