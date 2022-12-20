Victorville

Over 20 Union Pacific Cars Derail in Victorville

The derailment happened at 8 a.m. near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18.

By Staff Reports

About 23 cars from a Union Pacific Train derailed on the east side of Victorville on Tuesday.

Authorities say about half of the cars were on their side. The cars were carrying iron ore.

Union Pacific crews are removing the derailed cars from the right of way. The track has been closed to traffic.

It is unknown, as this time, when it will reopen.

The incident remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

