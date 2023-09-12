Over 30 ducks seen hanging out near the pool of an Inland Empire home

A group of ducks had a private pool party in the backyard of a home in the Inland Empire.

A family in Apple Valley looked into their backyard to see about 30 to 40 ducks hanging out.

The couple says the ducks cluster mostly around and on the surface of their pool.

They say they may have an idea as to why the ducks are coming around, and they don’t necessarily want them to leave.

“We feed a lot of wild birds here and stuff, so they may have partly come because of the bird seed we tossed on the lawn,” said homeowner Bob Blakey. “There are ducks of all sizes and temperaments.”

The home owner says the ducks aren’t the only animals to have visited them. They’ve also seen turkey vultures in their backyard.