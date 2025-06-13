After more than 30 farmworkers were detained in Ventura County in recent days, the region's farming community is living in terror and being pushed into the shadows, a coalition of immigration advocacy groups said Thursday.

Among the 35 people detained, 23 of them were Mexican nationals while the rest had a varying national origin, according to 805UndocuFund Executive Director Primitiva Hernandez, who organized a rally at Ventura County's Government Center with other nonprofits Thursday.

"“Now, the community – they see someone in uniform and they say, 'ICE! ICE!'” she said.

Federal agents also tried to inspect nine farms on Tuesday, but they were turned away because they didn't have a warrant, said Lucas Zucker, a co-executive director at Central Coast Alliance for a Sustainable Economy.

"“At all of them, ICE was turned away because they didn’t have a warrant,” he said.

In addition to the recent detainment and raids, online rumors of unconfirmed raids are fueling fear in the community. That's why community activists fear that undocumented immigrants are being pushed into the shadows, reluctant to report crimes.

"The work that we’re doing is to stand against the cruel and inhumane policies that have been coming down out of his administration," said Hernandez.

Videos posted to social media showed ICE agents at farm fields and parking facilities in the county. Dozens of immigrant workers were detained Tuesday morning, according to the Farm Bureau of Ventura County.

But hinting a change in immigration polices that largely impact the agriculture industry in California and across the U.S., President Donald Trump addressed the impact of his immigration policies on farm and hotel industries in a social media post.

“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” Trump wrote. “In many cases the Criminals allowed into our Country by the VERY Stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs. This is not good. We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA.”

To end his social media post, Trump wrote “Changes are coming!" without further elaborate on possible modifications.