Over 80 Firefighters Battle Sun Valley Blaze

It took nearly 90 firefighters around two hours to knock down the fire at a commercial building in Sun Valley.

For over two hours, 87 firefighters battled flames Wednesday at a commercial building in Sun Valley before taking control of the fire.

Fire crews responded at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to 8142 N. Sunland Blvd. where they found a two-story structure with heavy flames and began defensive operations due to the intensity of the fire, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Firefighters used at least four ladder pipes during the operation, Prange said.

The majority of the fire was knocked down by 1:37 a.m. but firefighters remained on scene to access the remaining pockets of fire within the debris and LAFD Heavy Equipment was called in to assist, Prange said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

