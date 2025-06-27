Overnight 405 Freeway lane closures begin through Sepulveda Pass  

Starting Monday, lanes will close overnight along the 405 Freeway through Sepulveda Pass as part of a pavement improvement project, Caltrans announced Thursday.

The lanes will be closed nightly for K-rail installation, beginning around 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 2.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Drivers should anticipate closures while traveling along the following routes:

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive

Up to two lanes of southbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The schedule is subject to change. Live updates on closures are available on Quickmap.

⚠️ UPCOMING CLOSURES ON I-405 ⚠️



Upcoming overnight lane closures happening on I-405 through the Sepulveda Pass 6/30-7/2. Find more details below.



Project website: https://t.co/gcy9m9yAS6



Sign up for project notifications: https://t.co/olYi4Va8u9 pic.twitter.com/uCSYo69ppG — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) June 26, 2025

The rehabilitation project will apply about $143.7 million to support drivers’ safety and mobility along the Sepulveda Pass, as well as extend pavement life, according to Caltrans.

More information on the project can be found on the Caltrans Current Projects website.