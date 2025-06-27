Caltrans

Overnight 405 Freeway lane closures begin through Sepulveda Pass  

Up to two lanes could be closed overnight for a few days.

By Kendall Luther

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: A freeway entrance sign stands near the Burbank Boulevard ramp on Interstate 405 thirty minutes before the shutdown of the freeway to demolish the Mulholland Bridge over Interstate 405 at the Sepulveda Pass on July 15, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles city officials are advising residents to stay home or stay away from the area during what has become known as “Carmageddon,” the 11-mile shutdown of Interstate 405 for 53 hours over the weekend, for fear of massive traffic jams. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Starting Monday, lanes will close overnight along the 405 Freeway through Sepulveda Pass as part of a pavement improvement project, Caltrans announced Thursday.

The lanes will be closed nightly for K-rail installation, beginning around 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 2. 

Drivers should anticipate closures while traveling along the following routes:

  • Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive 
  • Up to two lanes of southbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard 

The schedule is subject to change. Live updates on closures are available on Quickmap.

The rehabilitation project will apply about $143.7 million to support drivers’ safety and mobility along the Sepulveda Pass, as well as extend pavement life, according to Caltrans. 

More information on the project can be found on the Caltrans Current Projects website.

This article tagged under:

Caltrans
