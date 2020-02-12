Overnight Closures Planned on 60 Freeway Tonight, Rest of Week

Multiple lanes on the Pomona (60) Freeway will be shut down every night until Saturday morning in Jurupa Valley for the ongoing "60 Swarm,'' according to Caltrans.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, two of four lanes on the eastbound 60 will be taken out of service, and up to four of five lanes on the westbound 60 will be closed while crews work on a series of infrastructure improvements that began last summer.

According to Caltrans, the closures on the eastbound side will generally be from Valley Way in Jurupa Valley to the 60/91/215 interchange in downtown Riverside. On the westbound side, the closures will run from Country Village Road in Jurupa Valley to Euclid Avenue in Ontario.

The closures will be lifted at 5 a.m. Wednesday, and another round of

shutdowns will repeat Wednesday to Thursday, Thursday to Friday and Friday to Saturday, during the same hours, according to Caltrans.

The work, which has resulted in traffic backups spanning several miles, even in the middle of the night, is a central part the so-called 60 Swarm.

From late July to mid-November, on weekends, Caltrans completely closed either the eastbound or westbound 60 to facilitate the project, which altogether covers a 20-mile stretch from Chino to downtown Riverside. The two sides were not closed on the same dates.

The other part of the Swarm is comprised of bridge replacements, costing $23 million. According to Caltrans, the Benson Avenue, Monte Vista Avenue and Pipeline Avenue overcrossings in Chino are all set to be razed and replaced with new spans. Alternating east- and westbound lane closures for the bridge work started last July.

Most of the overnight lane closures related to the bridge replacements

are occurring between Ramona Avenue and Reservoir Street in Chino.

The current bridges were constructed with dimensions that make them

prone to being bumped by oversized truck loads. Over the years, the repeated minor hits have had a cumulative impact, requiring the two-lane bridges to be replaced, according to Caltrans.

More information is available via the 60 Swarm hotline: 833-607-9276.