Overnight Construction Closures Coming to the 210 Freeway

The construction closures will affect the Sylmar and Lake View Terrace area for several nights.

By City News Service

Generic photo of a road closure
File photo

Portions of the 210 Freeway in Sylmar and Lake View Terrace will be closed beginning Monday night, while crews remove overhead signs.

All westbound lanes of the freeway will be closed between Osborne Street and Paxton Street from 11 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to Caltrans. The westbound Osborne Street/Foothill Boulevard on-ramp and the westbound connector to the westbound 118 Freeway will also be closed.

All eastbound lanes will be closed between Maclay Street and Paxton Street on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting each night at 11 p.m. and reopening at 5 a.m. the next day, Caltrans reported. The eastbound Foothill Freeway on-ramp at Maclay Street and the connector to the westbound Ronald Reagan Freeway will also be closed.

Westbound lanes of the freeway will be closed between Roxford Street and the 5 Freeway from Aug. 28 at 11 p.m. to Aug. 29 at 5 a.m., and again from Aug. 31 at 11 p.m. to Sept. 1 at 5 a.m., according to Caltrans. 

The westbound Foothill Freeway on-ramps at Roxford Street and Yarnell Street will also be closed, as well as the connector from the westbound Foothill Freeway to Golden State Freeway.

The work is part of a $135.5 million project that will replace all lanes on the Foothill Freeway from Wheatland Avenue to the Golden State Freeway, according to Caltrans. Overhead signs, traffic loop detectors, center median barriers and the guardrail system will also be upgraded during the project.

