Overnight I-10 Partial Lane Closures to Resume on Sunday

Motorists traveling on Interstate 10 between Beaumont and Cabazon between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. on five consecutive days, beginning Sunday, may experience delays due to construction-related lane closures.

Crews are set to shut down two out of the four eastbound lanes between Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont to Main Street in Cabazon during those hours to excavate segments of roadway, replace panels and pour cement, according to Caltrans.

Daytime work is also set to restart Monday in the center median between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon, but does not involve any scheduled lane or ramp closures. The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and could be postponed depending on weather conditions, Caltrans officials said.

The work is a part of the I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, dubbed the I-10 Tune-Up, a three-phase construction project spanning nearly 20 miles from Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont to the Highway 111 interchange in Palm Springs.

Work is scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2022.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes the replacement of guardrails, repaving lanes Nos. 3 and 4, replacing slabs in lanes Nos. 1 and 2 and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $210 million project is predominately funded by the so-called state "gas tax" and the remainder through federal funds, as well as a sliver of additional state funding, according to Caltrans.

Temporary crossover lanes will be constructed at times to allow for crews to work behind barriers in the middle of the roadway, which will include thinner-than-traditional lane widths. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 miles per hour.