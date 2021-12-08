Overnight Magnitude-3.6 Quake Shakes Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County

Did you feel it?

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook San Bernardino County just before 2:30 a.m. PST on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The temblor hit at 2:28 a.m., 3.9 miles south of Lytle Creek, near Mt. Baldy.

731 people responded to the USGS's Community Intensity Internet map. Most of them did not report feeling any shaking, though some reported feeling light or weak shaking as far away as Orange.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the small quake, which had a 4.9 km depth.