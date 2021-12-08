Earthquakes

Overnight Magnitude-3.6 Quake Shakes Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County

The quake shook the San Bernardino County area overnight.

By Maggie More

USGS

Did you feel it?

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook San Bernardino County just before 2:30 a.m. PST on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 2:28 a.m., 3.9 miles south of Lytle Creek, near Mt. Baldy.

731 people responded to the USGS's Community Intensity Internet map. Most of them did not report feeling any shaking, though some reported feeling light or weak shaking as far away as Orange.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the small quake, which had a 4.9 km depth. 

