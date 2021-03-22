Downtown LA

Overturned Big Rig Blocks Several Traffic Lanes of 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

By Oscar Flores

Several traffic lanes of the 101 Freeway were blocked early Monday morning after a big rig overturned just north of the Alameda Street off-ramp in downtown LA.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. blocking the no. 2, 3, and 4 lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway, CHP said. Only the no. 1 lane was open. A SIG alert was issued in the area.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and if there were any injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

